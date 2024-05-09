GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TVS Credit Services Q4 standalone net surges 33% to ₹148 crore

Published - May 09, 2024 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Credit Services Ltd. (TVS Credit) standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose 33% YoY to ₹148 crore, primarily driven by an increase in credit demand, augmented by growth in consumption and increased distribution reach.

Total income grew by 23% to ₹1,519 crore, the NBFC firm said in a statement.

For the full year, assets under management rose by 26% to ₹25,900 crore, total income by 40% to ₹5,795 crore and net profit by 47% to ₹572 crore.

The company also added added more than 43 lakh new customers taking the total to more than 1.4 crore.

TVS Credit remains resolute in its commitment to expand the product offerings, digital transformation, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency, the company said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.