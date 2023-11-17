TrackOlap says to build more automation platforms

November 17, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

TrackOlap, an analytics and IoT-based platform that leverages location sciences to offer solutions for employee efficiency, business automation, facility management, smart transport, and fleet management, has announced plans to build more automation tools to ensure ‘intelligent’ predictions be made available for all.

“Through its concerted efforts, TrackOlap envisions to establish itself as a globally recognised and renowned corporation that provides the best-of-breed business solutions by leveraging mobile-first technology and location sciences to help businesses all over the world sustain and thrive,” said Udit Agarwal, founder & CEO.

The firm is serving as the new-age digital sales partner, helping enterprises in re-imagining their businesses and preparing themselves better for this digital age, he said.

“TrackOlap has built an entire employee efficiency system equipped with facilities including sales force automation, field force, employee tracking, mobile CRM, attendance, service management, field force management, and basic HRM activities, among others,” he said.

Apart from employee efficiency, TrackOlap also has software for apartment facility management which provides a real-time dashboard for keeping all the data handy, thus digitising the processes for an optimised decision-making, Mr. Agarwal said.

The firm also manages fleets through an automated vehicle tracking software, thereby decreasing operating costs, increasing productivity, and controlling unauthorised usage.