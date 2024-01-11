GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Titan Engineering’s expansion plan at Hosur to cost ₹430 crore

In India, TEAL manufactures turnkey automation lines for well-known E2Ws

January 11, 2024 10:50 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
Titan Engineering & Automation will start exploring the U.S. market for E4Ws in 2024, said CEO Neelakantan P. Sridhar

Titan Engineering & Automation will start exploring the U.S. market for E4Ws in 2024, said CEO Neelakantan P. Sridhar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Titan Engineering and Automation Ltd., (TEAL) a wholly owned subsidiary of Titan Co., has announced a ₹430-crore expansion plan at Hosur, including doubling the capacity of turnkey automation lines for assembly and testing electric vehicles.

“Currently, we are operating out of our own and leased premises spread over 1 lakh sq.ft. and 1.50 lakh sq.ft. respectively,” said its CEO N.P. Sridhar during an interaction.

In India, TEAL manufactures turnkey automation lines for well-known E2Ws, while in Europe and Mexico for E4Ws. Annually, it produces 40-50 turnkey automation lines, most are customised as per the Original Equipment Manufacturers request.

To meet the growing demand, TEAL has purchased 10 acre of land in Hosur that would enable them to increase the floor space to 0.5 million sq. ft. and this would be done in two years. It entails total investment of ₹110 crore including land and building.

Asserting that they are in the forefront of building assembly, automation and testing lines for EVs, he said that 50% of revenue comes from Europe and Mexico. In 2024, they would be exploring the U.S. market for E4Ws and components.

“Currently, we are building the machines here and exporting to the Europe, Mexico and the US. In Munich, we have our own office, sales persons and engineering team. We will follow the same pattern in the U.S. and in this direction we have incorporated a subsidiary, TEAL Inc,” he said.

According to him, TEAL ended FY23 with a revenue of ₹500 crore, of which automotive segment accounted for 50% in that EVs accounted for 70%. Aerospace and defence, engineering, medical devices, electronics, consumer products and other segments accounted for the balance 50%.

Besides, TEAL is also setting up a facility for making critical components for wafer fab equipment industry costing ₹200 crore and another ₹120 crore for aerospace and defence production.

TEAL has acquired three acres of land for wafer fab manufacturing facility, which would increase the production capacity by nearly tenfold in five years.

The entire funding will be met through internal accruals and debt. It plans to add 1,400 people in five years.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.