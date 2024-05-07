GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tesla’s sales China-made EV sales fall sharply in April

Tesla sold 62,167 China-made electric vehicles in April, down 18% from a year earlier

May 07, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - BEIJING

Reuters
Visitors look at a Tesla Model 3 car in a showroom of the U.S. electric vehicle maker in Beijing. File

Visitors look at a Tesla Model 3 car in a showroom of the U.S. electric vehicle maker in Beijing. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. automaker Tesla sold 62,167 China-made electric vehicles in April, down 18% from a year earlier, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data showed on May 7. The deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles slid 30.2% from March.

Tesla's China-made cars are also exported to various markets including Europe and the CPCA didn't provide a breakdown of Tesla exports by destination. These numbers are a prelude to full data for April due out later this week.

The sharp slide contrasts with rising EV sales in China, although it is at the slowest pace in a year in the first quarter, amid slowing demand and a ferocious price war.

China's new-energy vehicle sales including battery-powered EVs and plug-in hybrids were estimated to hit 8,00,000 units in April, up 33% on the year and a 2% drop from the month before, according to CPCA data.

Tesla's biggest Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean lineups of EVs and plug-in hybrids, sold 3,12,048 passenger vehicles in April, up 48.97% year-on-year and a 3.5% increase from March.

Tesla saw first-quarter vehicle deliveries fall for the first time in nearly four years. The company began the second quarter announcing layoffs of more than 10% of its global workforce and slashing vehicle prices in major markets including the United States, China and Europe.

Tesla's deliveries of China-made EVs skidded 19% year-on-year in February before edging up 0.2% in March, but the decline in tandem with a 25% slide in overall EV sales in China in February was partly due to shifted timings of the Chinese Lunar New Year that fell in February this year instead of January.

automobile / China / Electric vehicles

