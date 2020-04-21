Tesco to stick to tech hiring plans

Tesco, the global services arm of Tesco PLC, has announced the acceleration of its technology hiring plans. In a release on Tuesday, Tesco said, it will honour all the offers rolled out without any delay and restrictions.

It also said that it will also do the annual appraisals and performance reviews, including hikes and promotions, as scheduled. “In addition, we have also introduced enhanced medical insurance coverage for every colleague and their families; additional payments towards home utilities and internet charges; waiver of colleague contributions to additional facilities (whilst honouring all financial commitments to suppliers) and an integrated wellness campaign to support mental and physical wellbeing while working from home.”

Speaking of Tesco’s actions, umit Mitra, CEO, Tesco Business Services and Tesco said, “At Tesco, during these unprecedented times, we are ensuring seamless colleague operations and hiring processes for driving operational excellence for our markets. We believe that our success is through our colleagues and therefore creating the right support structure is essential. We ensure that all hiring offers are honoured with no changes to salary packages or joining dates. This is one of our humble efforts to rise to the needs in the current situation. We will continue to focus our efforts to help colleagues pass through the challenging times and deliver on our responsibility to feed customers across all the countries that we serve. Our colleagues here in Bengaluru play a huge part in this.”

With the outbreak of CoVID-19, the Indian economy has been going through a significant shift, and this has affected the overall recruitment process across industries. As per a recent industry report by the technology consulting firm Zinnov, 45% of the aggregated GICs in India have stalled all further recruitments for the foreseeable future. Tesco seems to be swimming against the tide. “Tesco Bengaluru will continue the recruitment process and even pace up hiring of potential technology colleagues as per regular on-boarding timelines,” Tesco added.