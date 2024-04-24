GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TCS ties up with AWS to provide gen AI customer solutions

April 24, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said it hadentered into a tie-up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to scale its customers’ cloud transformation.

“This new strategic transformation agreement with AWS will enable TCS to facilitate full-stack digital transformation of its customers by leveraging data and generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions on AWS,” TCS said.

Multi-year tie-up

Through this multi-year tie-up, TCS will provide its customers with tools to create modern architectures, deliver business value using state-of-the-art cloud-native capabilities and drive modernization at scale, it added.

“These include a clear cloud modernisation roadmap, access to modernisation platforms and tools, exclusive investment models and technology betas, and proof-of-concept (POC) projects,” TCS said.

Banking and finance

Customers selected for this program are globally distributed across verticals, particularly within banking and financial services, life sciences, healthcare, travel, transportation, hospitality, manufacturing, automotive, communications and telecom, TCS said.

