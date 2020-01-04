TCS moves SC against NCLAT order on Mistry

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the flagship firm of the Tata Group, on Saturday said it has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order that directed the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as a director of the company.

In a filing with the stock exchanges, TCS said the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), vide its judgment on December 18, 2019, had directed the re-instatement of Mr. Mistry as director of the company for rest of the tenure.

“... the company, based on a legal opinion, has on January 3, 2020 filed an appeal in the Supreme Court of India (i) to set aside the said judgment qua the company and (ii) [to give an] interim stay on operation of the said judgment to the extent it relates to the company,” it added.