May 03, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

TBO Tek Ltd. has announced to open its initial public offering of equity shares in the price band of ₹875 to ₹920 per share on Wednesday, May 8.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 16 shares and in multiples of 16 shares thereafter. The offer will close on May 10. The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares aggregating to ₹400 crore and an Offer of Sale by certain shareholders of up to 12,508,797 shares.