Tata Starbucks opens its first metro store in Mumbai

Published - July 10, 2024 09:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Starbucks has announced the opening of its first metro store in Mumbai at the Western Express Highway (WEH) metro station in Mumbai to cater to the consumers who are on the go.

“This first of a kind store in India for Starbucks offers a seamless and delightful experience, no matter when you stop by,” the company said in a statement.

The first-of-its-kind store will feature a special quick grab-and-go counter for time-sensitive commuters. It will also offer comfortable dine-in options where customers can take a pitstop to savor delectable food and beverage offerings, the company added.

Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks in a statement said, “The store aims to enhance the daily commute for busy travellers and provide a warm and welcoming environment where they can enjoy the signature Starbucks experience in a quick service format through our offerings.”

