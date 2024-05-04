GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tata Power Renewable signs PPA with SJVN to set up 460 MW FDRE project 

May 04, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Ltd., has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SJVN Ltd (SJVN), an Indian Public Sector Undertaking, to set up a 460 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) Project. The plant, designed to meet the 460 MW FDRE requirement will integrate solar, wind, and battery storage technologies to ensure efficient energy dispatch during peak hours, thereby stabilising the grid, the company said in a statement. 

 Deepesh Nanda, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd said, “By integrating diverse renewable energy sources and leveraging the importance of Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), the collaboration will ensure a dependable power supply and also actively contribute to India’s ambitious renewable energy targets.”   Pawan Varma, Executive Director (REIA & RTS) at SJVN Ltd. said, “Through this partnership, we aim to leverage our combined expertise to drive innovation and support the nation’s transition towards clean energy.” The plant is expected to generate approximately 3,000 MUs of power while offsetting around 2200 Mn. Kgs of CO2 emissions annually, the company added.   

