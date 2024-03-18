GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata AIA introduces Rising India Fund

March 18, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Tata AIA Life Insurance(Tata AIA), unveiled the Tata AIA Rising India Fund on Monday.

The New Fund Offering (NFO) will remain open until March 31, with units offered at a Net Asset Value of ₹10 per unit during the NFO period.

“The Rising India Fund will invest in key sectors and companies... these include infrastructure, manufacturing, banking, digital, and defense,” Tata AIA said in a statement.

“The fund will invest in companies across market caps and would be sector agnostic, enabling fund managers to harness diverse opportunities driving India’s growth,” it added.

To ensure capital appreciation, 70%-100% investments will be in equity and related instruments and 0%- 30% in debt and money market instruments.

Related Topics

insurance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.