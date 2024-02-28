SyenApp rolls out ‘private search and shop’ app

February 28, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai-based start-up SyenApp announced the roll-out of its private search and shopping platform in India.

“SyenApp is a privacy-focused shopping app that guarantees data privacy. Unlike other apps or web browsers, it does not let anyone track user data and prevents targeted advertising. It is easy to download and free to use,” said founder and CEO Mani Subrahmanyam.

According to him, with encrypted search and ‘cookie-less’ experience, users can search, discover and shop products and brands in private anonymously.

Asked about the revenue model, he said this was a B2B2C model with revenues coming from traffic monetisation, sale commissions, private advertisement and partnerships.

In the last 18 months, the promoters had raised more than ₹6 crore from angel investors and are now in the process of raising ₹25 crore.