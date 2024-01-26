GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swiggy looks to cut 350-400 jobs

January 26, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy is understood to be preparing to cut around 400 jobs across various verticals as part of preparations for its initial public offering.

As the company works to simplify structure and bring operational efficiencies, around 350 to 400 jobs are expected to be pruned, sources said.

These will be across teams spanning technology, call centre and corporate roles, and the job cuts are expected to initiate gradually in the coming weeks.

When contacted Swiggy declined to comment.

The development comes at a time when Swiggy is preparing for its IPO.

"Swiggy has been working on simplifying work processes and building operational efficiencies," a person aware of the development said.

Swiggy's headcount is estimated to be around 6,000 at present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.