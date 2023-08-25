Surya Roshni’s Lighting & Consumer Durables arm eyes festive season to log double-digit sales growth

August 25, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Surya Roshni Ltd. is expecting double-digit growth from its lighting and consumer durables business during the festival season, said a top official.

“Last year, the group recorded total turnover of ₹7,997 crore, of which lighting and consumer durables accounted for ₹1,600 crore,” said Lighting and Consumer Durables CEO Jitendra Agrawal during an interaction.

Mr. Jain was in the city to unveil rice cooker, juicer mixer grinders, heavyweight dry irons, infrared and induction cooktops and a range of storage and instant water heaters.

“Tamil Nadu is an important market for us. Last year, our business unit posted 16% growth and this fiscal, we are eyeing 15-16% growth,” he said.

Stating they had sufficient production capacity, he said the company announced it would invest ₹25 crore over the next two years by aligning with the government’s PLI scheme.

A substantial portion will be invested in technology labs and manufacturing facilities towards import substitution and backward integration.

Surya Roshini has been in existence for more than 50 years, producing lighting, fans, small home appliances, electric water heaters, steel pipes, and PVC pipes.