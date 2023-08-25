HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surya Roshni’s Lighting & Consumer Durables arm eyes festive season to log double-digit sales growth

The company would invest ₹25 crore over the next two years by aligning with the government’s PLI scheme

August 25, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Surya Roshni’s Lighting and Consumer Durables division accounted for ₹1,600 crore of its ₹7,997-crore turnover, says Division CEO Jitendra Agrawal.

Surya Roshni’s Lighting and Consumer Durables division accounted for ₹1,600 crore of its ₹7,997-crore turnover, says Division CEO Jitendra Agrawal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Surya Roshni Ltd. is expecting double-digit growth from its lighting and consumer durables business during the festival season, said a top official.

“Last year, the group recorded total turnover of ₹7,997 crore, of which lighting and consumer durables accounted for ₹1,600 crore,” said Lighting and Consumer Durables CEO Jitendra Agrawal during an interaction.

Mr. Jain was in the city to unveil rice cooker, juicer mixer grinders, heavyweight dry irons, infrared and induction cooktops and a range of storage and instant water heaters.

“Tamil Nadu is an important market for us. Last year, our business unit posted 16% growth and this fiscal, we are eyeing 15-16% growth,” he said.

Stating they had sufficient production capacity, he said the company announced it would invest ₹25 crore over the next two years by aligning with the government’s PLI scheme.

A substantial portion will be invested in technology labs and manufacturing facilities towards import substitution and backward integration.

Surya Roshini has been in existence for more than 50 years, producing lighting, fans, small home appliances, electric water heaters, steel pipes, and PVC pipes.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.