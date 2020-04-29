Business

Survey finds shift from COVID-19 fears to income concerns

An overall increase in awareness on hygiene is found in the study in four States.

Surveys on public attitudes to coronavirus (COVID-19) conducted in four States over the past month have found a shift from what were widespread anxieties about the uncertainty of the epidemic to more pressing concerns about livelihood issues, researchers said on Wednesday.

Also Read

Lives and livelihoods: On economy after lockdown

 | Blunting the economic impact of a pandemic

Two surveys were conducted in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab from March 23 to 31 and from April 1 to 13, involving 866 and 1,237 people respectively.

“If the first survey brought out the general anxieties about the uncertainty brought by COVID-19, what we found in responses in the second survey is growing specific anxieties about income, availability of funds for daily needs and the day-to-day impact on livelihood,” said Shirley Yan, a researcher at Noora Health, a healthcare non-profit. which released the results. The surveys were conducted by YosAid Innovation Foundation, its non-profit associate partner in India.

The idea was to study how COVID-19 is being understood and responded to by the community, Ms. Yan said. One of the key findings was the very high degree of awareness about COVID-19 in all four States, with 99% of all participants having heard about it.

Also Read | The economic fallout of COVID-19Uncertainty during difficult times

It also found that over the past month, risk perceptions have also changed. Respondents with low risk perceptions attributed it to their being vigilant and following government recommendations and rules. On prevention strategies, handwashing was most commonly cited — suggesting an overall increase in awareness on hygiene, post-COVID-19 — followed by wearing a mask and avoiding going outside.

Some respondents mentioned drinking hot water, avoiding cold food items and avoiding meat. One common misconception, the study said, involved meat-eating, with 55% believing they could get infected from consuming chicken, eggs or meat.

The spectre of a post-COVID-19 world | Economic uncertainty rises

Researchers also interviewed healthcare workers in the four States, who voiced concerns about continued availability of Personal Protective Equipment and suggested hospitals should make contractual staff, who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight, permanent employees.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 9:24:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/survey-finds-shift-from-covid-19-fears-to-income-concerns/article31465643.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY