Business

Suparshva Swabs India forays into COVID-19 swabs manufacture, supply

Suparshva Swabs (India), which manufactures and markets cotton buds under the brand name Tulips, has forayed into manufacture and supplies of polyester based swabs that are used for COVID-19 tests.

The company has announced that it is currently producing over 2 million COVID-19 swabs per week, which would increase to over 5 million per week by the end of May 2020.

To meet the urgent need for swabs the company is ramping up production, by converting its cotton buds production lines and reconfiguring equipment at its manufacturing facility.

The company has the largest installed capacity of cotton buds in Asia & possesses capability of taking the COVID-19 swab production to over 30 million swabs per week, a top company executive said.

“The intent is to make the country self-reliant in nasal and throat swabs, a critical component in fighting COVID-19 war and rely less on supplies from other countries,” said Rahul Jain, Partner, Suparshava Swabs India.

“With rising number of COVID-19 cases, we shifted our focus to affordable swabs, as domestically produced swabs would cost one-tenth the imported throat swabs,” he added.

The swabs produced by the company are 100% polyester based on a thinner polypropylene shaft.

Polyester fiber has been tested and validated for use in specimen collection in microbiology, RT-PCR analysis, the company said.

He said the company is the first to develop and receive the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and NIV (National Institute of Virology) validation for domestically produced ‘polyester’ swabs.

“This is significant as COVID test swabs were not manufactured in India, and were imported from the US or China. With global demand increasing, it became difficult and expensive to get swabs from other nations,” Mr Jain said.

“Today’s health crisis is unprecedented, so we all have to help wherever we can. While we are firm on meeting the national needs, we will also scale up and help others across the world,” he said.

“We are convinced that widespread testing of those currently infected with COVID-19 will bring us out of the current lockdown. We developed polyester swabs for COVID testing by converting the 100% cotton processing lines, to produce Polyester swabs, within 10 days flat,” he added.

To fight COVID-19, India may need over 7-10 million swabs every week for testing.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 10:28:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/suparshva-swabs-india-forays-into-covid-19-swabs-manufacture-supply/article31644216.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY