Sun Pharma Q2 net profit leaps 70% to ₹1,813 cr.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reported a 70% increase in second-quarter consolidated net profit to ₹1,813 crore due to improved performance in India, emerging markets and the rest of the world, the company said.

Adjusted net profit for quarter ended September rose 49% to ₹1,590 crore from a year earlier, with resulting net profit margin of 18.8%, the company said in a filing with the exchanges.

Sales from operations stood at ₹8,459 crore, a 6% growth over Q2 last year.

Sales from the India business grew 1% to ₹2,531 crore from a year earlier, while U.S. finished-dosage sales were flat at $335 million compared with the second quarter of the previous year.