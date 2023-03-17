HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sugar output falls slightly to 28.18 mn ton till March 15 of 2022-23 marketing yr: ISMA

Sugar production stood at 28.45 million tonne in the same period of the 2021-22 marketing year

March 17, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The country's sugar output remained marginally lower at 28.18 million tonne till March 15 of the ongoing marketing year, industry body ISMA said on March 17.

Sugar production stood at 28.45 million tonne in the same period of the 2021-22 marketing year. The sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), around 336 sugar factories were in operation in the period under review against 438 factories in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ
Extra 1 million tons sugar exports possible if domestic output meets estimate, says govt. official

After diversion for ethanol production, the country's sugar production was 28.18 million tonne during October-March 15 of the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year, the industry body said in a statement.

The output in Maharashtra — the country's leading producer of the sweetener — remained lower at 10.19 million tonne during October-March 15 of the ongoing marketing year compared to 10.90 million tonne in the year-ago period.

The production in Karnataka too, the country's third largest sugar-producing state, showed a marginal decline to 5.35 million tonne as against 5.54 million tonne during the comparable period, ISMA said in a statement.

ALSO READ
Sugar production rose 2.7 %

Sugar output in Uttar Pradesh, the country's second-largest producer of the sweetener, however, remained marginally higher at 7.96 million tonne till March 15 of the ongoing marketing year against 7.83 million tonne in the year-ago period.

The production in other states remained slightly higher at 4.68 million tonne compared to 4.18 million tonne.

ISMA said about 3.11 million tonne of sugar has been diverted for ethanol production in the said period.

In January, ISMA revised downwards its sugar production estimate for 2022-23 to 34 million tonne over its earlier estimate of 36.5 million tonne issued in October 2022.

ALSO READ
ISMA revises sugar production estimate to 340 lakh tonnes

Sugar production stood at 35.8 million tonne in the 2021-22 marketing year.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.