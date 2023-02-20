HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sugar production rises 6 %

Sugar diverted for ethanol production is almost 7% more during the current season

February 20, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha

Sugar production in the current season, which started in October 2022, has seen 6 % increase till date compared with the year earlier period during the 2021-2022 season, after diverting almost 25.8 lakh tonnes for ethanol.

According to production updates from the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), 505 sugar mills are in operation now and these have produced totally 254.2 lakh tonnes of sugar in the last four-and-a-half months, registering a 13.3 % y-o-y increase.

Sugar diverted for ethanol production is almost 7% more during the current season. The actual sugar production (after diversion) between October 1, 2022 and February 15, 2023 stands at 228.4 lakh tonnes (222.2 lakh tonnes last season).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.