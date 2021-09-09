Sugar exports set to cross 70 lakh tonnes

Sugar exports during the 11 months of the current sugar season (October 2020 to September 2021) stand at 66.70 lakh tonnes, almost 11 lakh tonnes higher compared with the same period last season, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).

According to ISMA, the data for the current season includes about 4.49 lakh tonnes of exports done under the Maximum Admissible Export Quota (MAEQ)of the 2019-2020 season.

As on September 6, 2021, another 2.29 lakh tonnes of sugar is at the ports, implying that by the end of this season in another 20 days, total exports will cross 70 lakh tonnes.

“It is also reported that many sugar mills have signed forward contracts for export in the upcoming season,” the association said. “It is therefore believed and expected that Indian sugar mills will avail of this opportunity and will be able to export to the tune of 60 lakh tonnes of sugar during the next season also,” ISMA added.