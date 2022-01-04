Business

Start-up iD Fresh Food raises ₹507 crore

Start-up iD Fresh Food has raised ₹507 crore in Series D round of funding from NewQuest Capital Partners and existing investor, Premji Invest, said the company on Tuesday.

P.C. Musthafa, co-founder and CEO, iD Fresh Food said, “In the coming years, we will expand our presence across channels and geographies, strengthen our supply chain practices and introduce innovative products that will redefine the packaged fresh food space not just in India, but across the globe.”

Meanwhile, after a seven-year stay as an investor, Helion Ventures has exited iD Fresh with a multi-bagger 10X return, as per the start-up.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2022 8:49:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/start-up-id-fresh-food-raises-507-crore/article38115455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY