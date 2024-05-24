Sony Pictures’ MD & CEO NP Singh to step down

NP Singh, MD & CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India has announced to step down from his role in the company and has decided to focus on social change and sanity to advisory roles. But he will continue to lead the company till his successor is chosen, he said in a communication to journalists.

“After nearly 44 years in my career, including a rewarding 25-year tenure at SPNI, I have decided to move on from my role as MD and CEO,” he said in a letter.

“Having reached many significant milestones with our team, I am now ready to focus on social change and shift from operational roles to advisory ones,” Mr. Singh said.

“However, my commitment to SPNI and its success remains strong. During my time here, we have established industry benchmarks, expanded our reach, and achieved many noteworthy accomplishments,” he said.

“I am dedicated to ensuring our legacy of success continues and grows under the new leadership,” he added.

“I will continue to lead SPNI until we find the right person to take over. We have begun a structured succession planning process for my successor and hope to have exciting news to share in the near future,” he further said.

Stating that finding the right fit was the company’s top priority, he said, “I understand there may be speculation during this time, so I urge everyone to rely on our official updates.”

“We are committed to sharing timely and transparent information through our established channels and will communicate any definitive updates directly,” he added.