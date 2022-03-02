Shriram Automall auctions over 79,000 pre-owned vehicles in a day

Shriram Automall India Ltd. (SAMIL) has auctioned more than 79,000 pre-owned vehicles and other assets in a single day, processing transactions valued at more than ₹215 crore, said Sameer Malhotra, director & CEO.

SAMIL is a marketplace for pre-owned vehicles and other assets. Every year, it conducts a phygital format auction (SAMIL Utsav), in which sellers of pre-owned vehicles and other assets across segments such as cars, trucks, construction equipment, farm equipment, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers take part.

This year, more than 14,500 vehicles and other assets were displayed for the auctions with more than 30,000 customers from over 100 cities participating in the event. It resulted in the processing of more than 79,000 pre-owned vehicles and other assets, it said in a statement.

On February 26, SAMIL inaugurated a new facility in Noida and intends to introduce more in calendar year 2022.