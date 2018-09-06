Meet the changemakers at SHEROES Summit

Get inspired as leaders, artistes, entrepreneurs, achievers and more come on the same platform at SHEROES Summit, a flagship event of SHEROES, a women’s online career/community platform. It is at UST Global Campus, Technopark Phase II, on September 8 from 10 am onwards.

The summit brings core communities of SHEROES, accessible via Sheroes.com and SHEROES app, such as ‘career, love, relationships, health, bazaar, cooking, arts and crafts’, says a press release from the IT major. Homemakers and artists from the community will showcase their products.

Alicia Castillo Holley, angel investor, writer and speaker from Silicon Valley, delivers the keynote address followed by a slam poetry session by 19-year-old Aranya Johar. Ted Talks segment has Sairee Chahal, founder and CEO of SHEROES, Ramya Kannan, vice president – delivery, UST Global, and Pooja Goyal, head- strategic planning, KLAY Prep Schools and DayCare.

After that, social activist Gurmehar Kaur, Shefali Sonpar, senior director, head of insurance practice, UST Global, and filmmaker Rakhee Sandilya will share their stories with the audience. A community panel comprising city-based achievers will interact with the invited audience. The panelists are Namita Nair, Archana Gopinath and Aparna Gopan. There will be mentorship sessions for women techies from the SHEROES community.

According to Shilpa Menon, Center Head, UST Global, Thiruvananthapuram, “partnering with SHEROES will definitely advance our agenda on diversity and inclusiveness.” She adds that it is an opportunity to get inspired, motivated, to discover our abilities, celebrate the accomplishments and unlearn and learn.

KLAY, which is associating with UST to organise the event, will host training workshops for those planning to start their own crèches. An onsite crèche will be set up to make the event more inclusive for mothers in the community.

Artistes performing at the event include Tarit Pal and Sonam Kalra and The Sufi Gospel Project.