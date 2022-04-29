Shell to acquire Sprng Energy for $1.55 bn

The transaction is expected to close later in 2022

Shell on Friday agreed to acquire India-based renewable power platform Sprng Energy for $1.55 billion.

Shell Overseas Investment B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell Plc., said it has signed an agreement with U.K.-based investor Actis to acquire 100% of Solenergi Power Private Ltd.for $1.55 billion and with it, the Sprng Energy group of companies.

Sprng Energy supplies solar and wind power to electricity distribution companies in India. Its portfolio consists of 2.9 gigawatts-peak (GWp) of assets with a further 7.5 GWp of renewable energy projects in the pipeline.

“This deal positions Shell as one of the first movers in building a truly integrated energy transition business in India,” said Wael Sawan, director of Shell’s Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions.

“I believe it will enable Shell to become a leader across the power value chain in a rapidly growing market where electrification on a massive scale and strong demand for renewables are driving the energy transition,” he said.

“Sprng Energy generates cash, has an excellent team, strong and proven development track record and a healthy growth pipeline. Sprng Energy’s strengths can combine with Shell India’s thriving customer-facing gas and downstream businesses to create even more opportunities for growth,” he added.

Sprng Energy will retain its existing brand and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell within Shell’s Renewables and Energy Solutions Integrated Power business. It is headquartered in Pune, India.