Shahi Exports enters into JV with Taiwan sportswear firm

Published - May 15, 2024 10:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Shahi Exports has entered into a joint venture with Taiwan-based Little King Global, a premier synthetic sportswear fabric manufacturers.

A press release from Shahi said a processing unit for production of synthetic performance fabrics would be set up at Shimoga as part of the partnership and made fully operational by the end of this year. The initial production capacity of 500 tonnes a month would be doubled in future.

According to T. Ramalingam, Chief Executive Officer of the Knits Division at Shahi Exports, “This is an important step for us to expand our footprint and focus on enhancing our product portfolio... Little King Global’s innovative prowess is renowned, with its flagship innovation centre in Taiwan.”

Bruce Liao, Vice President, Little King Global, said, “With the global supply chain shift and the rise of India’s manufacturing trend, we should leverage the best resources from advanced technologies, economical production, and talent for our Shimoga plant.”

