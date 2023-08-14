HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade on weak global trends

BSE Sensex falls 461.48 points to 64,861.17, while NSE Nifty declines 154.1 points to 19,274.20

August 14, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Monday, August 14, 2023 falling for the third day running, amid weak global market trends and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Caution also prevailed in the market ahead of announcement of wholesale and retail inflation numbers for July later in the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 461.48 points to 64,861.17. The NSE Nifty declined 154.1 points to 19,274.20.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma and Nestle were the gainers.

The US markets ended mostly lower on Friday.

Global oil benchmark, Brent crude, declined 0.85 per cent to $86.07 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,073.28 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"The market construct has turned a bit negative. The spike in the dollar index to 103 and the US 10-year bond yield rising to 4.18 are negative for capital flows to emerging markets. The FPI sell figure of ₹3,073 crore last Friday is in tune with these negative trends," said V.K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Related Topics

market and exchange / stocks

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.