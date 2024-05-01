‘Securing clean, sustainable future an imperative’

May 01, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Mumbai

As climate-related incidents are increasing by the day, securing clean and sustainable future is an imperative, said Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar Ltd.

“As the world grapples with the ever-present challenge of climate change, securing a clean and sustainable energy future is no longer a possibility, but an imperative. In this critical juncture, renewable energy offers a beacon of hope,” he said on the sidelines of RenewX.

“Vikram Solar is a firm believer in the transformative potential of renewables. Championing affordable and accessible solar solutions, we stand committed in empowering communities to build a greener and more sustainable future,” he added.

Dhruv Sahni, Head of Marketing – South & Central Asia, Jinko Solar, said, “India’s solar market is rapidly maturing, and we are witnessing its growth. With the Indian market’s demand growing rapidly, we will play a major role. We hope the government will ensure fair representation in the market share for companies like us, which are global leaders in solar technology.”

“We urge the government to relax barriers like Approved List of Models & Manufacturers (ALLM) and Basic Customs Duty (BCD) so that we can contribute equally to India’s ambitious target of achieving 500 gigawatts,” he added.

According to Bhagyathej Reddy, Director, Power & Utilities, PwC, the Net Zero Carbon India represents a crucial step towards a healthier and more sustainable future.

“India, despite its low per capita emissions, has pledged to achieve net zero by 2070. To meet these commitments, the Indian government has taken significant steps, earmarking close to ₹35,000 crore for capital investments in the energy transition,” he said.

“With a focus on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable development, India is on track to create a cleaner and more sustainable future for generations to come,” he said in a statement.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, the organisers of RenewX said “India boasts a vast pool of young and dynamic talent, and in recent years, the Government has spearheaded numerous initiatives to position the country as an attractive manufacturing destination on the global stage.”

“This includes the record addition of renewable energy capacity, with 18.48 GW added in 2023-24, which is over 21% higher than the previous year,” he added.

B.H. Raghuram, CEO, NED Energy Ltd. in a statement said since the government aims to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, supported by 125 GW of renewable energy capacity, this initiative would open up new horizons for renewable energy in India.

“Government support is crucial for the renewable industry to thrive. Restricting the import of cheap materials and promoting local entrepreneurship is essential. It is time for Indian corporates to embrace newer technologies, benefiting both the industry and end-users,” he added.