S.C. Garg is Finance Secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved the appointment of Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg as Finance Secretary. He succeeds A.N. Jha, who retired on January 31.

The post of Finance Secretary is more of a coordination role given to the senior-most Secretary-level official in the Ministry of Finance. As such, Mr. Garg will continue his duties as Economic Affairs Secretary as well. Mr. Garg is an IAS officer of the 1983 batch from the Rajasthan cadre. Apart from government service, he has also served as an Executive Director to the World Bank.