HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

SBI unveils Nation First Transit Card for digital fare payments

Individuals can also use this RuPay NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) Prepaid Card for making retail and e-commerce payments

September 07, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara speaks at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) in Mumbai on Wednesday.

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara speaks at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced ‘Nation First Transit Card’ to facilitate seamless and convenient customer commuting experience and ensure easy digital ticketing fare payments in metro, buses, water ferries and parking, through a single card. 

In addition, individuals can also use this RuPay NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) Prepaid Card for making retail and e-commerce payments.

“The Nation First Transit Card, powered by RuPay and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) technology, is set to revolutionise commuting experience and is aligned with the national vision of “One Nation One Card,”  Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, SBI said. “This will not only ease the lives of our customers but also contribute to the growth of our country.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.