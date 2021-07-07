SAT to hear PNBHF-Carlyle deal next week

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) will hear the case related to the PNB Housing Finance-Carlyle deal on Monday next.

The order in the matter was expected on July 5; however, it was adjourned for July 12.

PNB Housing had filed an appeal before the SAT against the letter issued by SEBI last month, requesting it not to go ahead with the proposal until due diligence was done.

“As sought by the company, the Securities Appellate Tribunal, in its hearing on July 5, 2021, adjourned the case for Monday, July 12, 2021,” PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.