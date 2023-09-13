RPG Group sets up new company offering energy efficient fleet solutions

September 13, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

RPG Group said it has set up a new company – Taabi Mobility Ltd. – which will provide AI and IOT enabled SaaS solutions focused on bringing down the cost of fuel and improving uptime for customers.

Taabi’s SaaS platforms would empower businesses to identify and rectify inefficiencies in their vehicle, fleet and logistics operations in real time, the group said.

Pali Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer, Taabi, said, “This new business arm will allow us to tap into the growing demand for innovative fleet and logistics solutions. We help businesses establish a smart fleet to meet customer demands more reliably and build trust through goal-oriented commitment.”

“It helps to reduce costs and boosts profits by enhancing logistics efficiency and effectiveness,” she added.

Anant Goenka, Director, Taabi Mobility Ltd., and Member – Group Management Board, RPG Group, said, “We have assembled a team of experienced professionals with a proven track record of success in this space. We are confident that they will be able to execute our vision and make Taabi a success.”