Rolls-Royce unveils first ultra luxury e-super coupe

There is a strong interest and demand for Spectre worldwide with an order bank stretching through 2024, says a company official

January 23, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. Corporate Communications Manager, Asia Pacific, Hal Serudin unveils the first ultra luxury electric super coupe Spectre in Chennai and said deliveries would commence by CY25.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd., unveiled its first, ultra-luxury, electric super coupe Spectre here on Wednesday at a starting price of ₹7.5 crore (ex-showroom).

“We are debuting the world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupe in the South starting from Chennai. It is the second city to witness the launch after New Delhi,” said a senior official.

“There is a strong interest and demand for Spectre worldwide with an order bank stretching through 2024. The deliveries in India will begin by CY25. In CY24, about 20% of our overall production would be electric,” he said.

Asserting that they Rolls-Royce cars sales in India had nearly doubled in CY23 against the previous year, he said that the sales in the Southern states was mainly driven by younger clients in the age group of 40s. The electric car is targeted at ultra high networth individuals. Last year, the company sold globally 6,023 units and the numbers would be similar for the current year, he said.

Vasanthi Bhupati, Dealer Principal, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai, said that the British luxury carmaker declared its commitment to electric technology by announcing Spectre, an all-electric car and by the end of 2030, its entire portfolio would be fully electric.

Spectre sports a 102-kWh lithium-ion battery. On a full charge, the company claims, the electric car would deliver 530 km.

