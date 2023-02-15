HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Repco Home Finance Q3 net profit soars to ₹81 cr.

February 15, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Repco Home Finance Ltd.’s (RHFL) standalone net profit for the quarter ended December rose by over 2.56 times to ₹81 crore from the year-earlier period despite increase in borrowing costs.

Revenue from operations increased by ₹6.75 crore to about ₹320 crore. Net interest income was down by 2% to ₹146 crore and net interest income contracted to 4.8% (5%), RHFL said in an investor presentation.

Loan sanctions rose 51% to ₹745 crore and disbursements by 57% to ₹696 crore. The loan spread remained healthy at 3.3%.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 6.15% from 6.99% and net NPA from 4.99% to 3.41%, said CFO Lakshmi.

The company carried provisions of ₹514 crore or 4.2% of total loan assets. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 36.7% as against the prescribed 15% by the regulators.

The overall loan book stood at ₹12,196 crore, of which loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 49%, and loans against property product for 20%. 100% of the loans given by the company are retail loans.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.