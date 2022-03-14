Renault Nissan India plant produces 3.5 million powertrain units
Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL) on Monday announced that it had produced 3.5 million powertrain units.
The Chennai plant started engine production in 2010. Since then, the plant has manufactured 2.3 million engines and 1.2 million gearboxes. The landmark unit was a HRA0 turbo engine available in Nissan Magnite, the company said in a statement.
“The successful production of 3.5 million powertrain units at RNAIPL is a testament to our Chennai workforce and superior Japanese engineering and technology for high build quality and durability with class-leading premiumness,” said Sinan Ozkok, president, Nissan’s India operations.
“The production of 3.5 million engines and gearboxes represents a tremendous achievement for the powertrain team,” said MD Biju Balendran.
