Remaining 10% refunds by Jan.: IndiGo

IndiGo on Monday said it had refunded credit shells for 90% of passengers who had booked flights for travel during the two-month flight ban between March 25 and May 24.

The airline said it plans to refund the remaining 10% by January 31. The Supreme Court had on October 1 ruled that credit shells for tickets booked during the lockdown should be reimbursed within three weeks. IndiGo has paid refunds to about 20 lakh customers, or about 90% claimants, a spokesperson told The Hindu.

This amount stands at ₹1,000 crore, the airline said in a statement.

