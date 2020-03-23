Reliance sets up India’s first dedicated COVID-19 hospital

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced a slew of measures to fight the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) including setting up India’s first dedicated COVID-19 hospital, special quarantine facilities, importing additional test kits and enhancing its production capacities to produce 1,00,000 face-masks per day.

Watch | Coronavirus: Can masks protect you? | Masks and sanitisers are now essential commodities

Within two weeks, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up a dedicated 100 bedded centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai, for patients who test positive for COVID-19.

Also Read | India caps prices of sanitisers, surgical masks

"This first-of-its-kind-in-India centre is fully funded by Reliance Foundation and includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross contamination and helps control infection," said a company statement adding that all beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, bio-medical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices.

Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspected cases identified through contact tracing.

"This will quickly augment additional facilities for isolation and treatment of infected patients," said the statement.

Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing.

"Our doctors and researchers are also working overtime to find a cure for this deadly virus," the statement said.

The company is enhancing its production capacities to produce 1,00,000 face-masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as suits and garments, for the nation’s health-workers to equip them further to fight the coronavirus challenge.

RIL has also built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra and handed it over to the district authorities.

RIL has assured that its retail shops will remain open and the company will provide free fuel from its petroleum retail outlets for all emergency service vehicles used to transport.

The company has moved most of its employees to its work-from-home platform except for those who are manning critical roles in maintaining the Jio network for nearly 40 crore customers and for providing uninterrupted supply of fuel, grocery and other essential items of daily consumption.

Beisdes, RIL has announced an initial support of ₹5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.