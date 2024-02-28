GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reliance Consumer to sell Elephant House beverages in India

February 28, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), has tied up with Sri Lanka-headquartered Elephant House to manufacture, market, distribute and sell beverages under the Elephant House brand across India.

“This association will not only help RCPL bolster its growing beverage portfolio that boasts of iconic brands such as Campa, Sosyo and Raskik, but will also bring exceptional new products and value propositions to Indian consumers,” the company said in a statement.

Elephant House is owned by Ceylon Cold Stores plc, a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings plc, Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate.

Under the Elephant House brand, it manufactures and sells a wide range of beverages including Necto, Cream Soda, EGB (Ginger Beer), Orange Barley and Lemonade to name a few.

Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products, said, “Elephant House, which enjoys strong market credibility, is an iconic brand with deep-rooted heritage. This partnership will not only add its much-loved beverages to our growing FMCG portfolio, but will also offer our Indian consumers great choice and value proposition through quality products.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.