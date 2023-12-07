HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBI’s MPC may rejig growth, inflation math

December 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, who will outline the Monetary Policy Committee’s decisions on Friday, is expected to convey a continuation of the central bank’s hawkish stance with a pause on interest rates, but may reset growth and inflation projections for 2023-24 in view of the second quarter growth numbers and food inflation worries. 

While retail inflation had eased to 4.87% in October, the rise in food prices remained sticky at 6.6% and may have risen further in November as prices of onions, tomatoes and pulses have hardened since. The RBI had forecast an average inflation rate of 5.6% in the current quarter, based on which November and December may yet experience an almost 6% inflation rate. 

For the full year, the RBI had projected an average inflation rate of 5.4% and real GDP growth of 6.5%, which may need a revisit as growth in Q2 overshot its estimate of 6.5% for the quarter to touch 7.8%.   

“There can be some upward revision in the GDP growth numbers though they will not be very significant. We believe an upward revision of 0.1-0.2% can be expected here. Inflation forecasts may remain unchanged and, if at all there is a revision, [it] will be upwards,” reckoned Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, who expects a status quo on rates and the policy stance in this bi-monthly review. 

“The growth numbers will give comfort to the MPC and a continued pause becomes a certainty in this meeting. The “withdrawal of accommodation” stance could have a difference of opinion within the committee but it is likely to be retained,” said Ranen Banerjee, partner, economic advisory services at PwC India.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.