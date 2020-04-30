RBI indefinitely extends truncated bond, forex market hours

The Reserve Bank of India has extended the truncated market hours for bond and foreign exchange markets, which were scheduled to end on Thursday, indefinitely.
“There is a likelihood of extension of lockdown in major cities like Mumbai or easing of the restrictions in a limited manner,” RBI said, while extending the truncated markets hours till further notice.
“Market trading timings will be reviewed on issuance of directions pertaining to lockdown from the Government,” the central bank said. After the lockdown was extended by the government till May 3, RBI also extended the curtailed market hours, till April 30. The trading hours in bond and rupee markets, are now operational from 10 AM to 2 PM.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.