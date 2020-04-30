RBI indefinitely extends truncated bond, forex market hours

The Reserve Bank of India has extended the truncated market hours for bond and foreign exchange markets, which were scheduled to end on Thursday, indefinitely.

“There is a likelihood of extension of lockdown in major cities like Mumbai or easing of the restrictions in a limited manner,” RBI said, while extending the truncated markets hours till further notice.

“Market trading timings will be reviewed on issuance of directions pertaining to lockdown from the Government,” the central bank said. After the lockdown was extended by the government till May 3, RBI also extended the curtailed market hours, till April 30. The trading hours in bond and rupee markets, are now operational from 10 AM to 2 PM.