RBI expects return of most ₹2,000 currency notes in circulation by September 30: RBI Governor

₹2,000 currency notes made up for just 10.8% of the total currency in circulation, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said

May 22, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. File

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on May 22 said most of the withdrawn ₹2,000 rupee notes are expected to be returned by the deadline of September 30.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the surprise decision to withdraw the highest denomination currency note was announced, Mr. Das said the decision was part of currency management.

₹2,000 currency notes continue to be legal tender, Mr. Das added.

Indian currency management system is very robust, exchange rate has remained stable despite crisis in financial markets due to war in Ukraine and failure of certain banks in the West, he said.

The impact of the withdrawal on the economy will be "very very marginal", he said, adding ₹2,000 currency notes made up for just 10.8% of the total currency in circulation.

He said ₹2,000 notes were introduced primarily to replenish the currency that was withdrawn following the 2016 demonetisation, he said.

While the withdrawn ₹2,000 notes can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged for other currency, banks have been advised to make necessary arrangements for exchange, he said.

"We expect most of ₹2,000 banknotes to come back to the exchequer by September 30," he said.

"We have more than adequate quantities of printed notes already available in the system, not just with RBI but with currency chests operated by banks. There is no reason for worry. We have sufficient stocks, no need to worry."

RBI, he said, was sensitive to difficulties faced by people and would come out with regulations if need be.

Existing income tax requirement of furnishing PAN for deposits of ₹50,000 or more in bank accounts will continue to apply for deposits of the withdrawn ₹2,000 notes, he said.

Mr. Das said liquidity in the system is being monitored on a daily basis.

