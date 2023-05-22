HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBI advises banks to continue exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes in usual manner

The RBI on Friday made a surprise announcement of the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes

May 22, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 22 advised banks that the facility of exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes across the counter shall be provided to the public in the usual manner, that is, as was being provided earlier.

ALSO READ
Return of ₹2,000 notes to bolster bank coffers, money market liquidity, says research report

“Banks are advised to provide appropriate infrastructure at the branches such as shaded waiting space, drinking water facilities, etc. considering the summer season,” the central bank said.

Also Read | SBI’s u-turn: No slip, ID proof needed to swap ₹2,000 notes

Banks shall maintain daily data on deposits and exchanges of ₹2,000 banknotes in a format provided by the RBI and submit the same as and when called for, it said.

The RBI on Friday made a surprise announcement of the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit the ₹2,000 notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

It said it had asked banks to stop issuing ₹2,000 notes with immediate effect.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Reserve Bank of India / central bank / banking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.