RBI announces pilot for QR code-based Coin Vending Machine

The pilot project is planned to be initially rolled out at 19 locations in 12 cities across the country

February 08, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Customers will have the option to withdraw coins in the required quantity and denominations in QCVMs. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

To improve the distribution of coins among members of the public, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is preparing a pilot project on QR code-based Coin Vending Machine (QCVM) in collaboration with a few leading banks. 

“The QCVM is a cashless coin dispensation machine which would dispense coins against a debit to the customer’s bank account using Unified Payments Interface (UPI),” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing additional measures along with this monetary policy statement on Wednesday.

Unlike cash-based traditional Coin Vending Machine, the QCVM would eliminate the need for physical tendering of banknotes and their authentication. Customers will also have the option to withdraw coins in the required quantity and denominations in QCVMs.

“The pilot project is planned to be initially rolled out at 19 locations in 12 cities across the country. These vending machines are intended to be installed at public places such as railway stations, shopping malls, marketplaces to enhance ease and accessibility,” Mr. Das said. 

Based on the learnings from the pilot tests, guidelines would be issued to banks to promote better distribution of coins using QCVMs.

