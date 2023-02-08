Travellers from G20 countries can use UPI for payments: RBI Governor

February 08, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to extend the UPI facility to inbound travellers for merchant payments —initially to travellers from G20 countries.

Based on the experience this facility will be extended to travellers from all other countries, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

He added that QR code-based coin vending machines will be installed on a pilot basis to ease the pressure on bank notes and for easy availability of coins to members of the general public.

The Reserve Bank on February 8 hiked key benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%, citing sticky core inflation.

This is the sixth time the interest rate has been hiked by the RBI since May last year, taking the total quantum of hike to 250 basis points.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, the RBI Governor said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) by a majority decided to raise the policy repo rate by 25 basis points and keep a ‘strong vigil’ on inflation outlook.

“Policy rate at 6.5% still trails the pre-pandemic level,” Mr. Das said, adding that core inflation will remain sticky.

