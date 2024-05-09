GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rane Madras Q4 standalone net loss narrows

Published - May 09, 2024 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Madras Ltd. (RML) standalone net loss for the quarter ended March narrowed to ₹6.55 crore from a net loss of ₹196 crore in the year-earlier period.

The manufacturer of steering and suspension systems had reported net loss in FY23 on account of an impairment of ₹223 crore. FY24 results included amalgamation expenditure of ₹1.6 crore, RML said in a statement.

Revenue from operations contracted by 8% to ₹518 crore, cost of materials consumed also declined by 8% to ₹321 crore.

Sales to domestic original equipment customers dropped by 9% mainly due to drop in volume in medium and heavy commercial vehicles and farm tractor segment Export sales declined by 10%. Lower off-take of steering products particularly in the all terrain vehicle segment. Sales to Indian aftermarket customers grew by 1%.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.