Ramco Cements Q3 standalone net up 39% to ₹93 cr.

February 08, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ramco Cements Ltd. (RCL) reported a 39% growth in its standalone Q3 net profit year-on-year to ₹93 crore.

Revenue from operations grew to ₹2,106 crore from ₹2,009 crore. Sales volume increased by 10% to 4 million tonnes and capacity utilisation stood at 74%.

RCL increased the clinker capacity by 0.65 MTPA at Kolimigundla and 0.35 MTPA at Ariyalur through pyro process optimisation. With this, the installed capacity of clinker stands at 16 MTPA.

The overall green power usage significantly improved to 36% from 20% in view of change in utility of wind power to captive purposes.

The company said it has identified the opportunities for de-bottlenecking of cement capacity aggregating to 1 MTPA, which will be carried out in FY25.

The company proposed to double the clinker capacity in Kolimigundla to 6.30 MTPA and double the cement capacity to 3 MTPA with 15 MW of waste heat recovery systems (WHRS) at an estimated project cost of ₹1,250 crore. This expansion is scheduled to be commissioned in FY26.

The aggregate installed capacity of company would reach 19 MTPA for clinker and 26 MTPA for cement by FY26. The aggregate WHRS capacity would further increase to 68 MW by FY26.

The 18 MW Thermal Power Plant in Kolimigundla will be commissioned in March 24 and railway siding will be commissioned in June 24.

Expansion of capacity of dry mix products in Andhra Pradesh & Odisha will be commissioned during March 24. The expansion of grinding plant from 0.9 MTPA to 1.8 MTPA in Odisha will be commissioned in March 24.

During Q3, the company incurred ₹385 crore towards ongoing capex including maintenance capex. The capex guidance for Q4 will be around ₹390 crore. The capex for FY25 is estimated to be at ₹1,700 crores including maintenance capex.

The net debt stood at ₹4,993 crore including working capital borrowings and the net debt to EBIDTA is at 3.22 times.