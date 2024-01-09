GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Premier Energies bags ₹1,700-crore solar PV modules order from NTPC

January 09, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Integrated solar cell and module manufacturer Premier Energies has bagged a 608-megawatt DCR (indigenous cell and module) bifacial solar PV modules supply order from central public sector undertaking NTPC.

The order valued around ₹1,700 crore is for supplying the bifacial solar PV modules for the power utility’s Nokh solar PV Project in Rajasthan. The supply is expected to be completed in a span of nine months, Premier Energies said on Tuesday.

“Our collaboration with NTPC is a significant milestone,” Managing Director Chiranjeev Saluja said. The modules will be manufactured at Premier Energies’ 40-cre facility in Hyderabad and designed to maximise energy generation and enhance overall project efficiency and output. With an annual module capacity of 4GW (and cell capacity of 2GW) the focused on developing world class indigenous solar cells and modules and significantly contribute towards the ‘Make in India’ manufacturing initiative, the company said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.