Premier Energies bags ₹1,700-crore solar PV modules order from NTPC

January 09, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Integrated solar cell and module manufacturer Premier Energies has bagged a 608-megawatt DCR (indigenous cell and module) bifacial solar PV modules supply order from central public sector undertaking NTPC.

The order valued around ₹1,700 crore is for supplying the bifacial solar PV modules for the power utility’s Nokh solar PV Project in Rajasthan. The supply is expected to be completed in a span of nine months, Premier Energies said on Tuesday.

“Our collaboration with NTPC is a significant milestone,” Managing Director Chiranjeev Saluja said. The modules will be manufactured at Premier Energies’ 40-cre facility in Hyderabad and designed to maximise energy generation and enhance overall project efficiency and output. With an annual module capacity of 4GW (and cell capacity of 2GW) the focused on developing world class indigenous solar cells and modules and significantly contribute towards the ‘Make in India’ manufacturing initiative, the company said.