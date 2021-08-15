Business

Petronet net rises 22% on higher volumes

Petronet LNG Ltd. on Saturday reported a 22% rise in June-quarter net profit as it handled more gas volumes compared with the year-earlier period when a nationwide lockdown had shrunk fuel demand.

Net profit in April-June came at ₹636 crore as compared with ₹520 crore earned a year earlier, CEO A.K. Singh said. The profit was, however, lower than ₹643 crore profit earned in January-March quarter due to the impact of COVID second wave, he said. Petronet saw import volumes picking up in Q1 of the current fiscal as compared with the year-earlier period, but it was lower than the preceding quarter.


