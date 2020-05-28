Business

Paracetamol API exports to resume

Export of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of paracetamol from the country is all set to resume with the Centre on Thursday moving it out of the ‘restricted for export’ list.

More than two months ago, the raw material of the common fever medication as well as 12 other APIs and formulations made from them were not allowed to be exported by the government amid the COVID-19 outbreak, fears of disruption in supplies from China and a drug shortage.

Paracetamol API was the lone item that remained in the list when the government in April first permitted export of the other 12 APIs and their formulations and thereafter, by another notification, also allowed export of formulations made from Paracetamol.

In a notification on Thursday, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the March 3 notification is “further amended to remove restriction on export of paracetamol APIs, making its export free with immediate effect.”

The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, a body under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had opposed the restriction on exports stating the move will impact the commitments made by exporters and not complying with them may result in complications for them.

Welcoming the decision to resume export of paracetamol API too, Pharmexcil Director General Uday Bhaskar said about 40% of the paracetamol API manufactured in the country is consumed in the domestic market, while the rest is meant for exports. There are enough supplies to meet any increase in domestic demand, he said, adding the latest order is bound to cheer exporters.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 10:26:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/paracetamol-api-exports-to-resume/article31697878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY