PaisaDukan rolls out small ticket loans for rural women

PaisaDukan, a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending marketplace owned by BigWin Infotech Pvt. Ltd., has announced the roll out of last mile lending facilities for women borrowers in tier-2 & tier-3 cities of India.

As a pilot project, it has introduced a slew of P2P lending options like grameen loan, small business loans, retirement loans, loans for the disabled, education loan, healthcare loan, pilgrimage loan, home improvement and marriage loans in the Madhubani, Mujhapparpur, Sitamarhi and Darbhanga districts of Bihar.

The NBFC said it would soon scale up its operations to other tier 2 and tier 3 cities in the country to facilitate loans for small businesses such as grocery stores, standalone shops, tea and coffee kiosks & or cluster building development.

In the next step, the firm would offer its loan products for women in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Rajiv M. Ranjan, founder & chairman, PaisaDukan said, “Our rural lending module in Bihar today stands as a chronicle for the entire industry as we have succeeded in creating an alternative lending grid in the remote hinterlands.”

“The rural economy is witnessing a steady recovery and is expected to be a major driver for revival in a couple of months. Although the P2P lending sector in rural areas came to complete halt during April-October 2020, it is currently moving on an upward trajectory," he added.

Its current loan book stands at ₹15 crore and it has plans to increase its book to ₹100 crore in the next 12 months.